Nov 24 (Reuters) - NANOGROUP SA IPO-NAN.WA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MARKET DEBUT HAS BEEN PRELIMINARILY POSTPONED TO DEC. 4 DUE TO PROLONGING FORMAL PROCESS OF ACCEPTING THE SHARES TO TRADING

* EARLIER, NANOGROUP SAID IT WOULD FLOAT ON WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ON NOV. 24

