Nov 27 (Reuters) - DEA CAPITAL SPA:

* PROMOTES WITH INTESA SANPAOLO UNIT BANCA IMI SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY IDEAMI

* IDEAMI TO BE LISTED ON AIM ITALIA BY MID-DEC

* IDEAMI AIMS TO RAISE EUR 200 MLN, AMOUNT WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO EUR 250 MLN

* IDEAMI TARGETS ITALIAN NON-LISTED MID CAP COMPANY

Source text: bit.ly/2BsgFnE

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)