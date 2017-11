Nov 28 (Reuters) - CYBERGUN SA:

* PUBLISHED ON MONDAY H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 16.9 MLN VS EUR 18.7 MLN YR AGO

* ECONOMIES IN THE U.S. TO HAVE EUR 4 MLN POSTIVE IMPACT ON FY EBITDA

* IN EUROPE: COLLECTIVE RESTRUCTURING PLAN ONGOING, CO TO CUT AROUND 20 JOBS

Source text: bit.ly/2hX9aN0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)