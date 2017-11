BRIEF-Space4 Files For Listing On Italian Bourse

Nov 28 (Reuters) - SPACE3 SPA ON BEHALF OF SPACE 4 SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD FILED A REQUEST OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE MARKET FOR INVESTMENT VEHICLES OF THE ITALIAN BOURSE

* SPACE4 IS A SPECIAL INVESTMENT VEHICLE WHOSE AIM IS TO FIND A TARGET COMPANY FOR A MERGER

* BETWEEN 35.0-45.0 MLN NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN THE IPO

* OFFER CAN BE INCREASED TO 50.0 MLN SHARES

* PRICE IS SET AT EUR 10.0/SHR

* SPACE HOLDING, AS THE IPO PROMOTER, WILL SUBSCRIBE TO UP 1.25 MLN SPECIAL SHARES

* SPACE4 AIMS TO LIST BY THE END OF 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)