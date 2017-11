Nov 28 (Reuters) - ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD REGISTERED A PROMISSORY NOTE PROGRAM IN THE ALTERNATIVE FIXED INCOME MARKET (MARF) FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 50.0 MILLION EUROS

* BANCO DE SABADELL, BANCO SANTANDER AND BANKIA ARE COLLABORATING ENTITIES, AND PKF ATTEST SERVICIOS EMPRESARIALES ACTS AS A REGISTERED ADVISOR

* THE PROGRAM IS CARRIED OUT TO DIVERSIFY THE SOURCES OF FINANCING OF THE COMPANY

