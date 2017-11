Nov 28 (Reuters) - SUMOL+COMPAL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY RECEIVED REQUEST FROM TWO OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS REFRIGOR AND FRILDO TO CONVENE GENERAL MEETING AND DECIDE ON LOSING STATUS OF PUBLIC COMPANY

* SAYS PETITION WAS SUBMITTED TO PRESIDENT OF GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR CONSIDERATION AND DECISION

Source text: bit.ly/2BispbM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)