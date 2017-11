Nov 28 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH THE MUNICIPALITY OF CZESTOCHOWA FOR SETTING UP AND LAUNCHING A SYSTEM OF URBAN BICYCLE NETWORK

* COMPANY TO GET 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS FOR THE DEAL

* THE DEAL ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION FOR THE PURCHASING PARTY TO BUY TEN STATIONS AND UP TO 95 BICYCLES

* THE OPTION IS VALID TILL DEC. 31, 2018, AND RAISES THE DEAL VALUE TO 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

