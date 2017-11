BRIEF-Mondo TV Unit Signs Agreement With Wal-Cor Corsanini Of Carlo Santini & C Snc

Nov 28 (Reuters) - MONDO TV:

* SAYS THAT WAL-COR CORSANINI OF CARLO SANTINI & C SNC PURCHASED FROM MONDO TV IBEROAMERICA A LICENSE FOR EXPLOITATION OF LICENSING AND MERCHANDISING RIGHTS OF THE LIVE TV SERIES HEIDI

* THE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR THE PAYMENT OF A MINIMUM GUARANTEED OF EURO 80,000 AND ROYALTIES BY WAL-COR

* THE LICENSE INCLUDES THE EXPLOITATION OF THE BRAND IN THE COURSE FOR CHRISTMAS 2018, EASTER AND CHRISTMAS 2019 AND EASTER 2020 FOR THE TERRITORIES OF ITALY, VATICAN AND SAN MARINO

