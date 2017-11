BRIEF-Santander approves adjustments to group goodwill, changes board

Nov 29 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE BOARD APPROVED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE GOODWILL OF THE GROUP AND CHANGES TO THE BOARD‘S COMPOSITION

* AGREES TO ALLOCATE 600 MILLION EUROS AS A GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT

* MAINTAINS ITS GOAL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PER SHARE IN 2017 AND 2018 AND EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2017 AND 2018, THE LATTER BY DOUBLE DIGITS

* TO APPOINT RAMIRO MATO AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* MATIAS RODRIGUEZ INCIARTE AND ISABEL TOCINO TO LEAVE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCO SANTANDER TO TAKE ON NEW ROLES

