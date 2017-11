Nov 29 (Reuters) - AEDES:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE OF TWO TOWER BUILDINGS IN MILAN

* TOTAL INVESTMENT, INCLUDING BOTH THE PURCHASE PRICE AND THE CAPEX FOR RESTRUCTURING, WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT EUR 35 MILLION

* THE CLOSING WILL BE SIGNED BY THE END OF 2017

* THE TRANSACTION IS PART OF THE GROUP‘S STRATEGY TO INCREASE THE RENTED PORTFOLIO, FOCUSED ON RETAIL AND OFFICE SEGMENTS - IN THE CITIES OF MILAN AND ROME.

