BRIEF-67.9% of Griffin Premium Shares Subscribed For In Tender

Nov 29 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV:

* FOLLOWING THE TENDER OF GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS (GAM) FOR THE COMPANY‘S SHARES, 106 MILLIONS OF SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR, AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TENDER, DM BZ WBK SAID

* GAM ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 106,014,429 SHARES OF GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE WHAT REPRESENTED 67.90 PCT OF COMPANY‘S VOTES (nFWN1ME0OL)

* GRIFFIN PREMIUM HAS ALSO SIGNED AN ORGANIZATIONAL AGREEMENT WITH GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

* AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT THE COMPANY HAS OBLIGED TO UNDERTAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS FOLLOWING THE TENDER AND ITS OUTCOME Source text: bit.ly/2BuOk02,

