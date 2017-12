Nov 30 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT EXECUTED AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 49 PCT IN BUSINESS SCHOOL24 TO PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS LP

* IL SOLE 24 ORE RECEIVED EUR 36.7 MLN AND THE RESIDUAL AMOUNT OF EUR 4.1 MLN TO BE PAID BY LATEST 2023

