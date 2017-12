Nov 30 (Reuters) - BANK FC OTKRITIE:

* SAYS DECIDES TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL TO 1 ROUBLE

* TO PLACE 208.3 MLN SHARES AND 12.1 MLN PREFERRED SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1/220 421 642 ROUBLES

* THE SHARES WILL BE PLACED THROUGH CONVERSION INTO THE SAME CATEGORY SHARES WITH LOWER NOMINAL VALUE

* REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL IS ONE OF PREREQUISITES UNDER RECAPITALISATION BY BANKING SECTOR CONSOLIDATION FUND

Source text: bit.ly/2i5qAqN

