Dec 1(Reuters) - PRESERVIA HYRESFASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY: COMPLETED ISSUE OF 84,446 PREFERENCE SHARES WITH PROCEEDS OF AROUND SEK 8.5 MLN BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* PREFERENCE SHARE GIVES RIGHT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND SEK 2.5 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:

