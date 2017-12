BRIEF-Corpfin Capital Prime Retail Assets Buys Business Premise For 1.1 Mln Euros

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL II SOCIMI SA , CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL III SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THEIR UNIT CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL ASSETS SOCIMI HAS FORMALISED ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS PREMISE IN CALLE POSTAS 15 DE VITORIA FOR 1.1 MILLION EUROS

* CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL ASSETS SOCIMI IS 60 PCT OWNED BY CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL II AND 40 PCT OWNED BY CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL III

Source text: bit.ly/2AvHOIQ, bit.ly/2zEzcvH

