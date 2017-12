Dec 1 (Reuters) - B&N BANK:

* SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED ON THURSDAY TO USE UNDISTRIBUTED PROFIT OF 17.6 BILLION ROUBLES AND SHARE PREMIUM OF 25.3 BILLION ROUBLES TO COVER THE BANK‘S LOSSES

* THE DECISION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA, IS NECESSARY FOR THE TERMINATION OF LIABILITIES UNDER SUBORDINATED LOANS

