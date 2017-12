Dec 4 (Reuters) - RUSSIAN HELICOPTERS (IPO-VTRS.L):

* RECOMMENDS 9-MONTH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF UP TO RUB 4.78 BLN IN TOTAL FOR ORDINARY SHARES

* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND ON PREFERRED SHARES A TYPE OF RUB 95.48 PER SHARE

* RECOMMENDS TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON PREFERRED AND ORDINARY SHARES AT RUB 5.48 BLN

Source text: bit.ly/2BEBfBw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)