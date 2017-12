BRIEF-Black Pearl Plans To Issue 30 Mln Series G Shares

Dec 4 (Reuters) - BLACK PEARL SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON DEC. 29 ON THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 30.0 MILLION SERIES G SHARES

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE AQUIRED BY INVESTORS BY MARCH 31, 2018

* COMPANY WANTS TO SPEND FUNDS RAISED IN THE ISSUANCE ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND ON FINANCING NEW PROJECTS

