Dec 4 - TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON:

* SIGNS LONG-TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WORTH OF USD 100.0 MILLION WITH BANK OF AMERICA

* THE MATURITY DATE OF THE LOAN IS JANUARY 2021 AND TOTAL AMOUNT OF PRINCIPAL IS DUE MATURITY DATE

* ANNUAL INTEREST RATE IS LIBOR + 1.85 PERCENT

