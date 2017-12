Dec 4 (Reuters) - BIOMASS ENERGY PROJECT SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT TERMINATED TRADE COOPERATION CONTRACT WITH BIO-SEKWESTRACJA CO2 SP. Z O.O. AS THE COMPANY WANTS TO INTRODUCE NEW SALES STRATEGY AND DEVELOP ITS OWN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

