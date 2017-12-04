FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vantiv planning USD1.13bn-equivalent 8NC3
December 4, 2017 / 12:33 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Vantiv planning USD1.13bn-equivalent 8NC3

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Vantiv LLC and Vantiv Issuer Corp have mandated banks for USD1.13bn-equivalent 8NC3 senior notes to be split between USD and GBP tranches.

Joint books are MS (B&D), CS, MUFG, BBVA, Citizens, Lloyds, Mediobanca, Miz, NatWest, SMBC, UniCredit. Co-managers are Barc, Bawag, BMO, Capone, Fifth Third, Janney, PNC.

Pricing expected Thursday.

UoP: to repay existing debt of Worldpay, pay fees & expenses related to the acquisition and financing.

RegS/144A for life, 200k/1k denoms for the USD, 100k/1k for the GBP, NC3 (50%/25%/par).

US roadshow Tuesday (NY) and Weds (Boston); UK roadshow Tues and Weds (London).

