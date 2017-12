Dec 5 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY SIGNED BUSINESS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WORTH OF 6.6 MILLION LIRA WITH CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TO TAKE OVER 11 STORES THROUGH SUB-LEASE OR TRANSFER OF LEASE CONTRACTS

