BRIEF-Eurotel Plans To Buy Majority Stake In Company Operating In Consumer Electronics Market

Dec 6 (Reuters) - EUROTEL SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS MADE A NON-BINDING OFFER TO BUY MAJORITY UP TO 100 PERCENT STAKE IN A COMPANY ENGAGED IN THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SECTOR

* WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO MAKE A BINDING OFFER AFTER IT COMPLETES DUE DILIGENCE, DETERMINES FINANCING AND RECEIVES NECESSARY APPROVALS

* THE TRANSACTION CAN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THE COMPANY‘S FINANCIAL RESULTS, IMPROVE DIVERSIFICATION THROUGH FURTHER REDUCING ITS DEPENDENCY ON CURRENT PARTNERS AND WILL ALLOW TO ACHIEVE PARTIAL SYNERGIES IN BOTH COMPANIES

