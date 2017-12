Dec 6 2017 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter:

* ACQUIRES A CENTRAL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN SKELLEFTEÅ

* SELLER IS NORDVESTOR FASTIGHETER AND UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNTS TO SEK 36.5 MILLION

* CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE FEBRUARY 1 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2AUUnxt

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)