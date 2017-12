Dec, 6 (Reuters) - LORDOS HOTELS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LTD :

* TO PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.01 PER SHARE (2.94 PCT OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE).

* THE DATE OF PAYMENT OF THE INTERIM DIVIDEND IS DEC, 28

