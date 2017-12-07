FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LC Corp New Dividend Policy To Depend On Debt/Equity Ratio
December 7, 2017 / 4:51 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-LC Corp New Dividend Policy To Depend On Debt/Equity Ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - LC CORP:

* Resolves to adopt a new dividend policy

* Plans to recommend the amount of dividends paid or funds allocated for the purchase of own shares depending on the net debt to equity ratio

* The company plans to recommend a dividend in the amount of 75 percent of the adjusted net profit when the value of net debt to equity ratio is up to 60 percent

* It is to recommend a dividend in the amount of 50 percent of the adjusted net profit when the value of net debt to equity ratio is between 60 and 70 percent

* Company wants to recommend a dividend in the amount of 25 percent of the adjusted net profit when the value of net debt to equity ratio is above 70 percent

