Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA:

* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH PUBLICIS GROUPE SA FOR THE SALE TO PUBLICIS COMMUNICATION OF THE QUOTAS IN THE COMPANY INDEPENDENT IDEAS SRL

* THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IS BINDING ON THE PARTIES AND REQUIRES THAT THEY ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITHIN THE FIRST MONTHS OF 2018

