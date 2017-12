Dec 12 (Reuters) - G ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC :

* SAYS MR. BROOKE GREVILLE HAS SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION FROM THE POSITION OF CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SAYS MR. GREVILLE HAS HANDED IN HIS SIX MONTH NOTICE PERIOD, AT WHICH TIME HE WILL REMAIN AS AN EXTERNAL CONSULTANT

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDES APPOINTMENT OF MR. SING LIN, AS CEO OF THE AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2BVTUYU

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)