UPDATE 1-UniCredit sells FINO loan exposure to below 20%

(Adds comments from CEO, details)

By Steve Slater and Chris Moore

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - UniCredit has sold down its holding of a €16.2bn portfolio of bad loans to below 20% after agreeing a sale with Italian insurer Generali.

The deal comes almost a year to the day after investment firms Fortress and Pimco agreed to buy half of the portfolio. The Italian bank retained a 49.9% interest in a securitisation vehicle backed by the loans.

UniCredit said on Tuesday it had sold a further €990m of the loans to Generali. The deal was struck at a “slightly higher” price than the original sale, when the loans were sold at around an 87% discount to par.

The bank also agreed to sell a portion of its securitisation exposure to funds managed by King Street Capital Management.

The sale of bad loans were a key part of a restructuring announced in December 2016 by CEO Jean Pierre Mustier. The loan portfolio, dubbed FINO (failure is not an option), originally included €17.7bn of bad loans at face value, but it said earlier this year it had reduced in size to €16.2bn.

There are three securitisations tied to the loans: FINO 1 and FINO 2 are vehicles tied to the loans sold to Fortress, and ONIF is the vehicle for the Pimco loans. Generali is buying 30% of the ONIF notes.

UniCredit said the senior guaranteed tranche of FINO 1 will help establish a liquid asset-backed securities market for Italian non-performing loans, as it will be the first such tranche offered to investors. Banks have been appointed to facilitate the placement of the senior notes. Moody’s said Morgan Stanley and UniCredit are the arrangers for FINO 1.

“We see good interest from investors at the right price to buy non-performing loan exposures,” Mustier told reporters at the bank’s capital markets day in London.

Mustier said UniCredit now wants to reduce its NPLs to €40.3bn by the end of 2019, from €51.3bn now. The new target is €4bn less than the previous goal due to a combination of disposals, repayments, recoveries and write-offs.

The bank plans to reduce NPLs in its non-core bank to €17.2bn, down from €32.5bn at the end of September. The bank wants to run down non-core by the end of 2025.

Mustier’s far-reaching restructuring plan unveiled a year ago included a €13bn rights issue, the sale of businesses, axing jobs and shutting branches.

It included reducing UniCredit’s stake in online bank Fineco to 35%. Mustier said on Tuesday there was no intention to reduce that again - and the opposite could happen.

“If there is a move on Fineco, it will not be a disposal, it would be an increase,” he said, though nothing was imminent.

Mustier said the bank is more likely to sell its holding in rival Mediobanca, however, but only if Mediobanca’s share price recovers. UniCredit is Mediobanca’s biggest shareholder with an 8.5% stake, worth €720m at current prices.

“Our interest in Mediobanca is a financial investment. When the Mediobanca share price reaches an appropriate level we will see what we do, we are probably a seller. But we are very far away from the appropriate levels,” he said.

UniCredit said it was still targeting a 2019 net profit of €4.7bn and a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 12.5%.

Mustier said the bank plans to pay dividends worth 30% of its 2019 profit, up from 20% previously. He also plans to raise the dividend payout ratio to up to 50% after 2019. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Chris Moore)