Dec 13(Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS FINALISED ACQUISITION OF BRANDS VISTO AND NOVELLA 2000 FROM VISIBILIA MAGAZINE S.R.L. IN LIQUIDAZIONE

* THE PURCHASE OF THE BRANDS IS FUNCTIONAL FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF TWO NEW PERIODICAL PUBLICATIONS: “VISTO TV” AND “VISTO PET” THAT WILL BE ADDED TO CO‘S PORTFOLIO

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION IS EUR 655,000 NET, PAYABLE IN THREE TRANCHES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)