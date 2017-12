Dec 13 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA (InKemia) :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT ORDERED EXTERNAL VALUATION OF ITS BRITISH SUBSIDIARY INKEMIA ADVANCED BF

* VALUATIONS COMPANY HOGAN LOVELLS ESTIMATED PROJECT VALUE AT 111.51 MILLION EUROS USING THE “DISCOUNTED RESIDUAL PROFIT” METHOD

Source text: bit.ly/2yl6I8V

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)