BRIEF-CHL Reaches Agreement with Shareholders Fernando Franchi and Federigo Franchi

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS FERNANDO FRANCHI AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI

* FERNANDO FRANCHI AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI COMMIT TO RETURN 4.9 MLN CONVERTIBLE 6 PCT BONDS DUE 2018 TO BE LATER CANCELLED

* FERNANDO FRANCHI AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI WILL KEEP 20.2 MLN ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED FOLLOWING BOND CONVERSION

* COMPANY WILL REMOVE EUR 0.5 MLN FROM ITS RESERVES FOR FUTURE CAPITAL INCREASE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)