* SHAREHOLDER ALFANOR 13131 SELLS 7.14 PERCENT STAKES IN INDEKS BILGISAYAR AT 9.70 LIRA PER SHARE

* ALFANOR 13131 DECREASES ITS STAKES IN INDEKS BILGISAYAR TO 18.94 PERCENT FROM 26.08 PERCENT

