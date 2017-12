Dec 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE (GTC):

* GTC HAS SIGNED A EUR 60 MILLION REFINANCING AND INVESTMENT LOAN WITH RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG FOR THE REFINANCING OF GREEN HEART, ITS NEW OFFICE PROJECT IN SERBIA, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* TOTAL LEASABLE AREA OF 46,000 SQUARED METERS IS ALREADY 42 PERCENT PRELEASED

