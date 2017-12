Dec 14 (Reuters) - SciBase Holding AB (publ):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY COMPLETES PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE

* THE ISSUE PROVIDES THE COMPANY WITH ABOUT SEK 75 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 39.2 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO 46.1 PERCENT OF THE FULL OFFERING WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR

* REMAINING PART WAS ALLOCATED TO GUARANTORS

