Dec 14 (Reuters) - GRUPA TRINITY SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY HAS ASKED WOJCIECH KAZMIERCZAK, CURRENTLY A SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER, TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CEO WITH EFFECT FROM DEC. 13 UNTIL JAN. 3, 2018, BUT NO LONGER THAN UNTIL NEW CEO HAS BEEN APPOINTED

* ON DEC. 12 THE COMPANY INFORMED THAT MICHAL WALUGA STEPPED DOWN AS THE COMPANY‘S CEO Source text for Eikon:

