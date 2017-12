Dec 13 (Reuters) - SANDPIPER DIGITAL PAYMENTS AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAD BEEN INFORMED THAT A MAJOR SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO PERFORM A SO CALLED “CARVE OUT”

* MOUNTAIN PARTNERS AG, THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF SANDPIPER WITH ALMOST 46 PCT SHAREHOLDING, INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE ITS SHARES IN SANDPIPER TO ITS OWN SHAREHOLDERS, THEREBY SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASING THE FREE FLOAT IN THE COMPANY

