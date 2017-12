Dec 15 (Reuters) - DIGITAL360 SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY 51 PCT OF EFFETTODOMINO

* EFFETTODOMINO IS A COMPANY ACTIVE IN DIGITAL MARKETING

* PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 225,000 PLUS EFFETTODOMINO‘S NET FINANCIAL POSITION

* TO PAY THE CONSIDERATION IN CASH

* HAS OPTION EXERCISABLE IN 2020 TO BUY REMAINING 49 PCT OF EFFETTODOMINO

