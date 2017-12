Dec 15 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS UNIT STARTED COOPERATION WITH BULGARIAN ENTITY, CYCLE CREDIT BULGARIA EOOD (CYCLE CREDIT), SPECIALIZED IN DEBT PORTFOLIOS MANAGEMENT

* UNDER AGREEMENT BULGARIAN CYCLE CREDIT WILL MANAGE DEBT PORTFOLIOS ACQUIRED BY COMPANY‘S UNIT IN BULGARIA

