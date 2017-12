Dec 15 (Reuters) - ORSERO SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FIF HOLDING HAS EXERCISED THE OPTION TO BUY 50 PCT OF DESAROLLO BANANERO ACORSA OWNED BY ORSERO VIA UNIT

* FIF HOLDING PAID ORSERO EUR 20.2 MLN FOR THE STAKE

