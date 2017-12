BRIEF-Grounds Real Estate Development Closes 1st Phase Of Private Placement In Germany

Dec 15 (Reuters) - THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG :

* SAID ON THURSDAY CLOSING OF THE 1ST PHASE OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN GERMANY

* OF THE TOTAL OF 5.1 MLN NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 2.20/SHR, A TOTAL OF 43.3% AND 2.2 MLN NEW SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN GERMANY

* GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS OF EUR 4.9 MLN

* REMAINING UP TO 2.9 MLN NEW SHARES WILL NOW BE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN SOUTH AFRICA AFTER THE END OF THE LOCAL SUMMER HOLIDAYS AFTER MID-JANUARY 2018

* AFTER COMPLETE PLACEMENT, SHARE CAPITAL WOULD INCREASE FROM CURRENTLY EUR 12.9 MLN BY EUR 5.1 MLN TO A TOTAL OF EUR 18.0 MLN Source text for Eikon:

