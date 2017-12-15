REFILE-Tengri Bank hires Oppenheimer & Co for Eurobond

(Adds details on the bank and roadshow)

LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - Tengri Bank, a publicly traded commercial bank headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan owned 49% by Punjab National Bank, the second largest government-owned bank in India, has mandated Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to organize a series of fixed income investor meetings in the U.S. and Europe commencing on Monday, December 11 through Thursday, December 14. An inaugural USD-denominated amortizing notes transaction (the “Notes”) is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The Notes will be rated “B” by Standard & Poor’s. Roadshow Schedule: Monday, December 11, 2017: London Tuesday December 12, 2017: Zurich Wednesday December 13, 2017: Boston / New York Thursday December 14, 2017: New York (Reporting by Robert Hogg)