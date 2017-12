Dec 15 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI:

* ULKER BISKUVI TO FULLY ACQUIRE INTERNATIONAL BISCUITS COMPANY AT $40.0 MLN FROM UB GROUP

* TARGET COMPANY VALUE IS $56.0 MLN AND THE TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS $40.0 MLN AFTER NET DEBT ADJUSTMENT

