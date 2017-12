Dec 15(Reuters) - EGELI & CO TARIM:

* ITS UNIT DOGA TARIM HAYVANCILIK DECIDES TO PAUSE RAW MILK PRODUCTIONS DUE TO NEGATIVE MARKET CONDITIONS

* ITS UNIT DECIDES TO IMPROVE INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE FARM AND MAKE INVESTMENTS FOR THE PRODUCTION OF RAW MILK, EMBRYO AND ANIMAL OF BREEDING WITH THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY

