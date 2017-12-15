BRIEF-Pruszczynski, Polinvest 7 announce tender for Sare shares at 22.7 zloty/shr

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sare:

* Tomasz Sebastian Pruszczynski and Polinvest 7 S.a.r.l have announced a tender for 1.7 million of the company’s shares, said an intermediary in the transaction, DM Millennium

* The entity which is going to buy up to a 74.01 percent stake in the company is the Luxembourg-based Polinvest 7

* Following the tender, parties plan to own 100 percent of the company

* Entries in the tender will be accepted between Jan. 9 and Feb. 15, 2018

