Dec 19(Reuters) - Sare SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT WLODZIMIERZ STANCZAK AND DESALMA TRADING LIMITED NO LONGER OWN A 34.98 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* DESTINY FOUNDATION HAS ACQUIRED A 34.98 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY INDIRECTLY VIA VISION & ACTION AND WS INWESTMENT LTD

