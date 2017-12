Dec 19 (Reuters) - AUTONOMY SPAIN REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SAU :

* SAID ON MONDAY SELLS BUILDING IN MADRID FOR 43 MILLION EUROS

* PROCEEDED TO PARTIALLY AMORTIZE BANK LOAN BY 16.2 MILLION EUROS WITH OUTSTANDING CAPITAL AFTER AMORTIZATION OF 22.2 MILLION EUROS

