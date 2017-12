Dec 19(Reuters) - Banca Profilo SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS SWITZERLAND-BASED UNIT, BPdG, HAS ANNOUNCED A VOLUNTARY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF A COMPANY OPERATING IN FIELD OF INSTITUTIONAL ASSETS MANAGEMENT

* BPdG AIMS TO COMPLETE ALL FORMALITIES NECESSARY FOR THE ACQUISITION BEFORE APRIL 1, 2018

