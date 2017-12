BRIEF-EDP Energias do Brasil Buys 14.5 pct Stake In CELESC, plans public offer

Dec 20 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL, 51 PERCENT HELD BY EDP, SIGNED DEAL TO BUY 14.46 PERCENT STAKE IN CENTRAIS ELETRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S.A. (CELESC)

* TRANSACTION PRICE IS 230 MILLION BRAZILIAN REAL

* TO BUY 33.1 PERCENT OF ORDINARY SHARES AND 1.9 PERCENT PREFERRED SHARES FROM CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL

* EDPB SAID, IF THE TRANSACTION IS CONCLUDED, IT WILL HOLD A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC OFFERING FOR THE ACQUISITION OF PREFERRED SHARES OF CELESC AT R$27.00 PER SHARE AND UP TO 32 PERCENT OF TOTAL PREFERRED SHARES

* THE VALUE OF THE POTENTIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IS R$199 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2CJMw3n

