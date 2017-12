Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fugro and Seabed Geosolutions:

• FUGRO AND SEABED GEOSOLUTIONS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT SEABED GEOSOLUTIONS HAS BEEN AWARDED A 3D OCEAN BOTTOM NODE (OBN) SEISMIC ACQUISITION PROJECT IN SHALLOW WATERS OFFSHORE TRINIDAD FOR BHP

•SEABED GEOSOLUTIONS IS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN FUGRO AND CGG

•ALSO AWARDED A 4D OBN PROJECT FOR SHELL NIGERIA EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY

•THE COMBINED AWARDS ARE VALUED AT AROUND US $60 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2DbUPWB

Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)